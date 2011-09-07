Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Alex Salmond (R) reacts after launching his Programme for Government in the debating chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland September 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

EDINBURGH Scotland's pro-independence government set out plans Wednesday to tackle two long-standing social ills -- excessive drinking and sectarian abuse at soccer matches.

First Minister Alex Salmond, head of the Scottish National Party (SNP), plans to hold a referendum on breaking away from the rest of Britain within five years after an historic triumph in elections in May.

The SNP stunned the larger parties in the British political establishment by winning an outright majority in the devolved assembly set up in 1999. However, polls show support for ending the 300-year-old union with England is muted and the SNP is prepared to bide its time on the referendum.

Setting out its government program, Salmond said he would try to boost economic growth, a move which would underpin the drive for independence.

Scotland's devolved government has power over health, education and schools. It also has its own legal system and controversially freed convicted Libyan Lockerbie bomber Abdel Basset al-Megrahi on compassionate grounds in 2009.

Seeking to temper the excessive drinking which has long blighted Scottish society, the SNP said it would introduce a minimum price for alcohol.

"Our bill on minimum pricing for alcohol will tackle the scourge of alcoholism on Scottish society and families," Salmond told parliament.

Scotland's sectarian divide plays out in rivalry between Glasgow's two main soccer clubs -- Rangers, whose fans are predominantly Protestants, and Celtic, which draws much of its support from the Roman Catholic community.

Tensions boiled over earlier this year when Celtic manager Neil Lennon was sent parcel bombs.

"We are committed to removing bigotry and sectarianism from Scottish football and our communities," the government said, pledging to push through a new law on offensive behaviour at matches.

Looking to the economy, Salmond targeted growth in renewable energy.

"One key area where there is significant scope to leverage such investment is in offshore renewables where we have a unique opportunity to re-industrialise our country," Salmond said in his 30-minute policy speech opening the new session of parliament.

Opposition parties are in disarray in Scotland.

Murdo Fraser, a leading candidate to take over the leadership of the Conservatives in Scotland, has proposed setting up a new centre-right grouping which would be at arm's length from the rest of the party.

Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party, which leads Britain's coalition government, secured only one of the 59 Scottish electoral districts represented in the lower house of parliament in London at the last national election in 2010.

Many Scots seem happy with the current political settlement which gives them free university education and home social care -- benefits that have to be paid for south of the border with England.

"It (independence) is good in theory but not in practice. It just doesn't seem possible. Nice idea but no," office worker Scott Gold told Reuters in the city of Aberdeen.

(Additional reporting by Sarah Young; Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Andrew Heavens)