EDINBURGH Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond called on the Westminster coalition government on Wednesday to scrap its economic policy and adopt a Plan "MacB" which he said had given Scotland the only recent overall employment boost in the UK.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) leader told a news conference that the way forward for the economy lay in capital investment, access to funds for businesses and job security.

Salmond released statistics saying Scottish unemployment had fallen by 3,000 and employment had risen by 23,000 in the May-July period while in the UK as a whole unemployment increased by 80,000 to above 2.5 million.

"The UK government must deliver a Plan MacB in order not to derail the recovery being built in Scotland" he said.

"Without a change in direction at Westminster, Scotland's economy might be blown off course ... This is a great time to be investing in the economy, where you can get value for money," he added.

In presenting the government's programme for his new majority government last week, Salmond called for greater devolved fiscal powers for Scotland.

The SNP government plans to hold a referendum in the second half of its five-year term on Scottish independence and an end to the 300-year-old political union with England.

Recent polls have shown a strong backing for SNP policies in the 12-year-old Holyrood parliament, although this so far this hasn't translated into overall support for independence.

Asked at his Wednesday news conference about the face-off between public unions and the UK government over a proposed increase in pension contributions, Salmond called for a rethink of the timing by the Conservative-led coalition.

He said the timing of the contribution proposals at a time of wage freezes was not good.

"Time and space needs to be improved for further discussions ... I think it would be advisable (for the government) to think again."