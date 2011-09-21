Scotland's Finance Secretary John Swinney listens during a debate on the Scottish budget in the Scottish Parliament debating chamber in Edinburgh, Scotland February 9, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

EDINBURGH Scotland's government on Wednesday announced plans to protect social spending and impose a "health levy" on major tobacco and alcohol outlets despite cuts in funding from the coalition administration in London.

Finance Secretary John Swinney set out expenditure plans to 2015 in a "spending review statement" to the Holyrood parliament, his first since May elections that swept the independence-seeking Scottish National Party (SNP) to an overall majority in the chamber.

He said Scotland had been forced to reduce 2011-12 spending by 1.3 billion pounds over last year "as the Westminster government ... imposed the most swingeing public spending cuts in the country since the Second World War."

"We have argued consistently that the UK government is cutting spending too far and too fast and that its actions run the risk of damaging the fragile recovery in both Scotland and the UK," he said.

He said the spending review "requires difficult decisions to be taken in our efforts to sustain the public finances and public services."

But he said key policies such as a council tax freeze, free medical prescriptions and personal care, concessionary bus travel and free higher education would remain in place.

Swinney said abuse of tobacco and alcohol created additional burdens in health and policing problems.

"As such, I propose that the business rates paid by large retailers of both tobacco and alcohol will be increased by a supplement from April 1, 2012." Officials said further details would be announced later.

On public sector pay, Swinney said a freeze on basic pay and a suspension of bonuses would be extended through 2012-13, although any employee earning less than 21,000 pounds a year would continue to receive a rise of at least 250 pounds.

"My aim is that 2012-13 will be the last year of a pay freeze and we may be able to see modest increases in the years that follow."

He said the government would continue its commitment to a "Scottish living wage" by upgrading this to 7.20 pounds an hour. "Ministers will also be freezing their own pay in 2012-13 for the fourth year in succession."

SNP leader Alex Salmond earlier called on the Westminster government to ease its stringent cutback in spending, saying the coalition needed a "Plan MacB" to encourage capital spending, access to funds for businesses and job security.

(Reporting by Keith Weir)