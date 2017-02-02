LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May believes that Scotland's bid for independence was settled by a referendum in 2014, a vote that was "legal, fair and decisive", a spokeswoman for the leader said on Thursday.

May has repeatedly said she sees no need for a second referendum in Scotland, even after the country's vote to stay in the European Union -- at odds with England -- spurred calls by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for a re-run of the vote.

"We believe that this issue was settled in 2014. Recent polls don't suggest that there has been a big change in the views around a second referendum," the spokeswoman told reporters.

