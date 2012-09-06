Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne speaks at the Global Investment Conference 2012 in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

GLASGOW, Scotland The euro zone debt crisis is a warning of the dangers Scotland could face if it were to become independent, Chancellor George Osborne will say on Thursday, arguing that the Scottish are better off staying in the United Kingdom.

Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond announced on Tuesday that Scotland will introduce a bill within nine months on holding a referendum on independence, paving the way for a vote that could result in the eventual breakup of Britain.

In a speech to be delivered at a business event in the Scottish city of Glasgow, Osborne said the government in London would help to set up a referendum, but laid out the case against independence.

"Respect for the right of the Scottish Government to hold an independence referendum should not be misinterpreted as indifference about the outcome," Osborne will say according to extracts from his speech made available by his office.

"This government passionately believes that Scotland is stronger as part of the UK and the UK is stronger with Scotland in it."

The chancellor also will defend the current mix of tight fiscal policy and loose monetary policy in Britain.

"Some say cut more. Others say 'no', spend more," he will say. "But nobody is offering a credible or convincing alternative economic strategy," he said.

Osborne's plan to erase a huge budget deficit with a tough austerity plan of spending cuts and tax hikes has come under fire as the economy has slipped back into recession.

The Scottish National Party (SNP), aiming to end the 305-year-old union with England, wants a popular vote on independence in the second half of 2014, though there is no agreement yet with the London government on how the question will be worded.

"The UK Government is committed to facilitating the process and helping the SNP deliver its manifesto pledge - and ending the uncertainty that is disruptive for UK and Scottish business alike," Osborne will say.

However, the Conservative chancellor dismissed the economic case for Scottish independence. "Scotland walks taller and shouts louder as part of the United Kingdom," he said.

An independent Scotland would face issues similar to the crisis in the euro zone if it were to keep the pound.

"The conundrum of the euro zone crisis is how difficult it is to combine currency union with full fiscal and political independence," Osborne will say.

"The members of the euro zone are now faced with ... the very lesson of the crisis that you can't have monetary union without greater fiscal and political integration," he added.

The euro zone members now had to forgo individual interests for the interest of the union as a whole.

