A likely clash is looming between Prime Minister David Cameron and the Scottish National Party (SNP) over when Scotland could hold an independence referendum.

Here are some details about the referendum and the SNP:

AN INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND:

- SNP leader Alex Salmond, whose party secured a surprise majority last May by winning 69 seats in the 129-seat Scottish parliament, is expected to try to bide his time. Public support for full independence remains fairly weak in Scotland, despite the SNP's popularity.

- He does not want to hold the independence referendum until late in his latest five-year term, as he is trying to translate the SNP surge into stronger support for a breakaway from the United Kingdom. However, last year's election result seemed to show less a demand for secession than a vote of confidence in Salmond's management of a minority SNP government during the previous parliament.

- Recent polls have shown that only around 38 percent of Scots want to end the 305-year union with England.

THE REFERENDUM:

- According to the Scottish government's website, the wording of the question would be in the legislation for a referendum whether this is passed by the Scottish Parliament or the United Kingdom parliament in Westminster.

- A multi-option referendum is possible. The government in Westminster is likely to press for a straight yes/no question on independence but Salmond has raised the possibility of two questions, one on full independence and another on maximum devolution.

- Prime Minister David Cameron told the BBC on Sunday the legal position will be set out in the coming days.

- The timing of the vote could be disputed as Cameron said a delay in holding a referendum would cause businesses to hold off investing in Scotland. Westminster may lay down a time limit of holding the referendum within 18 months. Cameron has accused Salmond of wanting to put off the vote because he knows he doesn't have a majority for independence. Scottish Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the format and timing of an independence referendum is a matter for the Scottish Government.

- Salmond has promised to hold a referendum in 2014, the 700th anniversary of the Battle of Bannockburn when the Scots defeated an English army.

SNP SUCCESSES:

- Salmond has said his party's successes in Scotland have included abolishing pharmaceutical prescription charges, removing university fees for Scottish students and gaining the 2014 Commonwealth Games for Glasgow.

THE PARTY:

- The SNP was formed in 1934 from a union of the National Party of Scotland (founded in 1928) and the Scottish Party (1932).

- During the 1970s and 1980s the party's nationalist stance was brought into focus by the production of North Sea oil off Scotland, which raised the possibility of Scottish economic autonomy, and by the rule in London of the Conservative Party, which enjoyed the support of only a minority of voters in Scotland.

