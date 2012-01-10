Scotland's devolved government said on Tuesday it wanted to hold a referendum in late 2014 on breaking away from the rest of Britain, setting up a clash with London which wants the vote held as soon as possible to dispel uncertainty.

Here are some details about the referendum and the Scottish National Party (SNP):

AN INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND:

- The SNP, led by Alex Salmond, won a majority in Scottish elections last year, putting him in a strong position to push for a referendum on independence which is opposed by British Prime Minister David Cameron and other major British parties.

- The British government said on Tuesday the Scottish parliament had no legal power to call an independence referendum but said London was prepared to allow one, on certain conditions.

- Recent polls have shown that around 38 percent of Scots want to end the 305-year union with England.

THE REFERENDUM:

- Salmond has raised the possibility of two questions, one on full independence and another on greater Scottish devolution. The British government said on Tuesday there should be a straightforward yes or no question on independence.

- Cameron says uncertainty over the timing of the referendum was damaging the Scottish economy and he wants the vote held sooner rather than later. British officials suggest a referendum could be held within 18 months.

- Scottish Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the format and timing of an independence referendum is a matter for the Scottish government.

- Some reports say Salmond wants to hold a referendum in 2014 because it marks the 700th anniversary of the Battle of Bannockburn when the Scots defeated an English army, but Salmond has described such speculation as "nonsense."

NEXT STEPS

- The British government on Tuesday opened a two-month consultation process, seeking the views of people in Scotland and elsewhere on when a referendum should be held, what question should be asked and who should be entitled to vote. After that period closes on March 9, the government will say what it plans to do.

SNP SUCCESSES:

- Salmond has said his party's successes in Scotland have included abolishing pharmaceutical prescription charges, removing university fees for Scottish students and securing the 2014 Commonwealth Games for Glasgow.

THE PARTY:

- The SNP was formed in 1934 from a union of the National Party of Scotland (founded in 1928) and the Scottish Party (1932).

- During the 1970s and 1980s the party's nationalist stance was brought into focus by the production of North Sea oil off Scotland, which raised the possibility of Scottish economic autonomy, and by the rule in London of the Conservative Party, which enjoyed the support of only a minority of voters in Scotland.

(Reporting by David Cutler)