LONDON The government of Scotland, expected to win the long-coveted power to set some tax rates, is unlikely to make big changes despite pledges by its ruling Scottish National Party to spend more, reduce taxes on businesses and raise them on the rich.

The SNP, which already governs Scotland with the most seats in its provincial parliament, emerged as its dominant political force in UK national elections last week, winning 56 of 59 Scottish seats in Britain's House of Commons despite having lost a referendum on independence last year.

Prime Minister David Cameron's government has promised to fulfil a pledge made on the eve of the independence vote to grant Scotland more powers, including some powers to set income tax rates, a UK first.

The SNP has long campaigned on a leftist platform, promising to reverse public spending cuts imposed by Cameron's Conservatives. It also says it wants to offer tax incentives to businesses to attract investment north of the border.

It is still vague on the details of its tax plans, but as the prospect that it could win power to set rates has come closer to reality, it has scaled back some of its ambitions.

Tax advisers and economists say Scotland's budgetary requirements will limit the scope for change. That means businesses may not receive major tax breaks, while their owners and managers may be spared big personal tax hikes.

"The challenge for the Scottish government is to use the powers to stimulate growth but without undermining revenue," Professor Andrew Scott, an economist at Edinburgh University said. “They have to be quite cautious in how they approach taxation."

Jon Meeten, tax partner at KPMG in Edinburgh said a Scottish tax system was unlikely to look very different to the current British one.

“They have outlined some broad comments about the principles that would underline their tax system but it’s actually very similar to what the UK outlined,” he said.

OLD FORMULA

Scotland, with 5.3 million people out of the 64 million UK population, already controls its own spending on most domestic programmes such as health and education.

Almost all its funds are collected and sent by the central government under the "Barnett formula", named for the politician who set it as a minister at the treasury in 1979. That allocates it more per capita than England, allowing it to provide benefits such as free university places unavailable to other UK citizens.

The details of any new powers for Scotland to set tax rates have yet to be spelled out but would involve adjusting the formula to reflect the change in revenues.

Cameron has said he favours recommendations put forward by a commission to study the issue, which has advised giving Scotland power to adjust personal income tax rates but not corporation tax or the rates on capital gains, the North Sea oil industry and social security payments known as national insurance.

However, the government has also agreed in principle to allow Northern Ireland to set its own corporation tax rate, which could bring calls to extend that experiment to Scotland too.

The SNP says it wants full fiscal autonomy. Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday that devolution of business taxes was a “priority”, but has not specified what changes she wants to introduce.

A party spokesman declined to specify what tax incentives for business the SNP now advocates, but said it favoured "targeted" tax breaks for certain kinds of investment, as outlined in a March Scottish government policy document.

SCALED BACK PROMISES

The SNP has steadily scaled back its pledges on corporation tax. For much of the 2000s it argued for a 12.5 percent corporation tax rate in Scotland. By 2012 this policy was changed to advocating a corporation tax rate 3 percentage points lower than England’s, now 20 percent. John Swinney, finance minister in the devolved government, said in 2013 this would lead to a "jobs boom" in Scotland.

The March policy document rejected a “a blanket approach” of lower overall rates in favour of targeted capital gains and corporation tax incentives to encourage manufacturing, research and development and the growth of small and medium enterprises.

Edinburgh University's Scott said the change in policy reflected a recognition of the cost of lower overall rates, which would be passed on to Scotland in the form of a reduction in the grant it gets from London.

Britain's Treasury estimated this year that a plan to cut Northern Ireland’s corporation tax rate to 12.5 percent would reduce that province's grant by 325 million pounds a year. Scotland's corporation tax base is 5 times the size of Northern Ireland's, suggesting a similar move would cost Edinburgh more than 1.5 billion.

In recent months the SNP has argued for accelerated write-offs for exploration drilling expenses, similar to those offered by Norway, to boost North Sea oil investment. Last year, it also opposed London’s attempts to make offshore rig operators pay more corporation tax.

The SNP also wants to scrap the air passenger duty, which the UK tax authority, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), says raises around 250 million in Scotland each year and which companies say discourages trade and inward investment.

One of the few business taxes that the SNP said it would like to raise was the bank levy, although it hasn’t said by how much. Scotland’s share of total receipts from the levy on bank balance sheets is just £148 million, according to HMRC estimates, which means even a big rise wouldn’t raise much money.

Business groups fear the SNP could seek to lift income taxes on the better paid, making it harder and more expensive to hire top talent. The SNP has backed a rise in the rate of income tax on earnings above 150,000 pounds to 50 percent from 45 percent.

But Scott said there may not be much point in this, since comparatively few in Scotland earn enough to pay it.

“We’re relatively short of the very high income taxpayers, the high rollers,” he said.

Meeten said the threat of people moving to avoid higher taxes would be a disincentive for the SNP to follow through on some of its campaign rhetoric.

“If you made a big increase in personal tax rates, that could lead people deciding they don’t want to be in Scotland. I think there’s an element of talk here,” he said.

