Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers her speech during the Scottish National Party's (SNP) Spring Conference in Glasgow, Scotland March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon poses with children after modelling clay during her visit to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon models clay during her visit to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

GLASGOW Scotland's nationalist leader said she would stop a planned UK-wide tax cut from being introduced in Scotland, drawing a contrast with British finance minister George Osborne whose latest budget plans have raised a storm of protest.

The Scottish government will use its new powers to stop the planned increase in the level at which households in Scotland start paying the top rate of income tax, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

Osborne last week said he wanted to raise the higher tax rate threshold while also announcing cuts in disability welfare spending, prompting Britain's pensions minister to resign and forcing the government into a U-turn on the welfare cuts.

"We do not believe it is right that those on low incomes are asked to pay for austerity," Sturgeon, who leads the devolved Scottish government, told reporters at Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children.

"The chaos at the heart of the Chancellor's budget means we don't know what further cuts will be coming down the road ... we have to strike the right balance."

Sturgeon said she would raise the rate on which no income tax is paid in Scotland to 12,750 pounds by 2021 from 11,000 pounds now, if her Scottish National Party (SNP) wins elections in May -- barely different to a planned rise to 12,500 pounds by 2020 as pledged by Osborne.

Scotland won new devolved powers after a last-minute pledge by the British government just before an independence referendum in 2014, when it looked like the secessionists might win.

Under the SNP's new tax plans, the threshold at which the higher-rate 40 percent tax band kicks in will be increased in Scotland only in line with inflation in 2017/18 and by no more than inflation until 2021/22, Sturgeon said.

Osborne said last week that the higher rate threshold would be raised to 45,000 pounds ($64,238) from April 2017, from 42,385 pounds now.

Sturgeon said the Scottish government would collect an estimated 1 billion pounds more by 2021 than if it followed Osborne's move, providing more money to pay for hospitals, schools and other spending.

Scots voted 55 to 45 percent against independence in 2014, but the SNP vaulted to an unprecedented victory in an election in 2015, winning nearly all the seats assigned to Scotland in the national parliament at Westminster.

The SNP also looks set to win a large majority in May's elections for the Scottish parliament, according to polls.

