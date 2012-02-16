Here is a look at Scotland's relations with England as Prime Minister David Cameron heads north for talks with Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond.

-- England's King Edward I invades Scotland in 1296 but his army is defeated by Scotsman William Wallace. After a series of battles England regains some control over Scotland.

-- In 1314, Robert the Bruce defeats the army of Edward II at Bannockburn, reaffirming the independence of Scotland.

-- In 1603, James VI of Scotland inherits the English throne, to become James I of England, when Elizabeth I dies without an heir. Each country retained its own parliament until 1707.

-- Late 1600s - England places strict limits on Scotland's trade with the New World, crippling the Scottish economy.

-- Scots launch an ill-fated attempt to set up a colony in what is now Panama. Scotland invests a significant amount of its capital in the failed project, known as the "Darien Venture."

January 16, 1707 - Weakened by huge losses from the Darien Venture and several years of crop failure, Scotland's parliament votes for the Treaty of Union with England.

May 1, 1707 - The Act of Union comes into effect, uniting England and Scotland.

-- England grants Scotland 400,000 pounds to clear debts from the Darien disaster.

1745/6 - Bonnie Prince Charlie, a descendant of Scottish kings, leads an uprising to seize the British crown but is defeated by royal troops at the Battle of Culloden - the last battle fought on British soil.

- The British government swiftly acts to break Scots' resistance - the wearing of tartan, teaching Gaelic and even playing the bagpipes are outlawed by the 1747 Act of Proscription.

1783-1881 - Highland Clearances. About 150,000 people are forced off their land to make way for large-scale sheep farming, an act many blame on Britain's ruling establishment.

1934 - The Scottish National Party, advocating home rule for Scotland, is formed with the merger of the National Party of Scotland and the Scottish Party.

March 1979 - A referendum in Scotland fails to produce clear support for the devolution of power from London to a Scottish assembly.

1989 - Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's government introduces the hugely unpopular poll tax in Scotland a year before England. The tax is abolished across Britain in 1993.

September 1997 - In a two-part referendum, 74.3 per cent of Scots vote for a 129-member parliament to administer many aspects of Scottish life, and 63.5 percent say 'yes' to giving it modest tax changing powers. The parliament controls schools, the health service, environmental affairs and farm support programmes.

May 12, 1999 - A new Scottish parliament sits for the first time in 292 years after elections. "This was the parliament adjourned on the 25th of March in 1707 and is hereby reconvened," says the oldest member of the house, the SNP's Winnie Ewing.

October 9, 2004 - Queen Elizabeth opens Scotland's new parliament building in Edinburgh, which was finished late and cost 430 million pounds ($845 million), 10 times over budget.

May 3, 2007 - In elections to the Scottish parliament, the SNP wins 47 of the 129 seats, ending the Labour Party's 50-year dominance in Scotland.

May 16, 2007 - SNP leader Alex Salmond is elected First Minister of Scotland, presiding over a minority administration with the support of the Green Party.

November 25, 2009 - Scotland will be given greater tax-raising powers under the biggest shake-up of the nation's finances for 30 years, the British government says.

November 30, 2009 - Salmond sets out plans which could pave the way for a referendum on independence.

May 5, 2011 - The SNP wins an overall majority in the Scottish parliament for the first time. Salmond promises a referendum on independence in the second half of the parliament, setting in motion the current debate.

June 9 - London says it will allow the Scottish Government to start borrowing money for infrastructural investment from 2011, earlier than a proposal to give Scotland full borrowing powers from April 2015.

January 9, 2012 - Cameron says Scotland should hold an independence referendum as early as 2013, clashing with the SNP which does not want to hold a one before autumn 2014 - the 700th anniversary of the Battle of Bannockburn.

January 10 - The British government sets out conditions under which Scotland would be allowed to hold a referendum - limiting it to a single yes-or-no question and rejecting a second question on greater powers of devolution.

February 16 - On a trip to meet Salmond in Edinburgh, Cameron makes an impassioned plea to the Scots to remain within the United Kingdom, offering instead more devolved power.

Sources: Reuters/ Scottish Parliament/ heritage.scotsman.com

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Ben Harding)