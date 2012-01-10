Here is a timeline of Scotland's relations with England as the British government set out conditions on Tuesday under which Scotland would be allowed to hold a referendum on breaking away from the rest of Britain.

-- The crowns of England and Scotland were united in 1603, when James VI of Scotland succeeded Elizabeth to the English throne as James I. James and his successors ruled England and Scotland, but each country retained its own parliament, church, laws and coinage until 1707.

-- Late 1600s - England places strict limits on Scotland's trade with the New World, crippling the Scottish economy.

-- Scots launch an ill-fated attempt to set up a colony in what is now Panama. Scotland invests a significant amount of its capital in the failed project, known as the "Darien Venture."

January 16, 1707 - Scotland's parliament votes for the Treaty of Union with England.

May 1, 1707 - Act of Union comes into effect. -- England grants Scotland 400,000 pounds to clear debts from the Darien disaster.

1746 - The pretender to the Scottish throne, Bonnie Prince Charlie, is defeated by royal troops at the Battle of Culloden, the last battle fought on British soil.

1759 - National Scottish poet Robert Burns born on January 25.

1783-1881 - Highland Clearances. About 150,000 people are forced off their land to make way for large-scale sheep farming.

1934 - Scottish National Party is founded after a merger of the National Party of Scotland and the Scottish Party, and won seats in the British parliament in 1945 and again in 1967.

March 1979 - A referendum in Scotland fails to produce clear support for the devolution of power from London to a Scottish assembly.

1989 - Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's government introduces hugely unpopular poll tax in Scotland a year before England. The tax is abolished in 1993.

September 1997 - In a two-part referendum, 74.3 per cent of Scots vote for a 129-member parliament to administer many aspects of Scottish life, and 63.5 percent voted to give it tax-varying powers. The parliament controls schools, health service, environmental affairs and farm support programmes.

May 12, 1999 - New parliament convenes. "This was the parliament adjourned on the 25th of March in 1707 and is hereby reconvened," said the SNP's Winnie Ewing, oldest of the new members.

October 9, 2004 - Queen Elizabeth opens Scotland's new parliament building, which was finished late and cost 430 million pounds, 10 times over budget.

May 16, 2007 - Alex Salmond, leader of the SNP which wants independence from Britain is elected first minister of Scotland.

-- In the May election, the SNP won 47 of the 129 seats in the Scottish parliament, ending the 50-year dominance in Scotland of the Labour Party.

-- The SNP had struck a deal with the Green Party to build a minority administration.

November 25, 2009 - Scotland will be given greater tax-raising powers under the biggest shake-up in the nation's finances for 30 years, British government says.

November 30, 2009 - Salmond sets out plans in a White Paper on Scotland's future - "Your Scotland, Your Voice" - which could pave the way for a referendum on independence from England.

May 6, 2011 - The SNP wins an overall majority of seats for the first time in elections for Scotland's parliament. Salmond has promised a referendum on independence in the second half of the new term.

May 8, 2011 - Salmond says his first priority is to strengthen the Scotland Bill going through parliament in London which gives the region greater tax and borrowing powers.

June 9 - Britain says it will allow the Scottish government to start borrowing money in 2011 for infrastructure investment, earlier than current proposals whereby Scotland would not get full borrowing powers until April 2015.

January 9, 2012 - Prime Minister David Cameron says Scotland should hold an independence referendum as early as 2013, clashing with the SNP which does not want to hold a referendum before 2014.

January 10 - The British government set out conditions Under which Scotland would be allowed to hold a referendum on breaking away from the rest of Britain, a move which it strongly opposes.

Sources: Reuters/ Scottish Parliament/ heritage.scotsman.com

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)