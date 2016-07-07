LONDON A London underground station reopened on Thursday after it was evacuated in a security alert over a suspect package, travel authority Transport for London said.

Baker Street station, close to a number of tourist attractions such as a Madame Tussauds museum, was closed for about an hour while police were called and no trains were stopping, leading to delays on the subway system.

"The station was closed as a precaution whilst specialist officers attended and assessed the scene," British Transport Police said.

"Upon assessment the item is not suspicious and officers will carry out an investigation into the circumstances."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)