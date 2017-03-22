LONDON The London Ambulance Service said on Wednesday it had treated at least 10 people on Westminster Bridge, near Britain's parliament building, after an attack police have described as a terrorist incident.

"We can confirm we have treated at least 10 patients on Westminster Bridge and have put a number of hospitals on alert as we continue to respond to this incident," said London Ambulance Service Deputy Director of Operations Pauline Cranmer in a statement.

