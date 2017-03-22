Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
LONDON The London Ambulance Service said on Wednesday it had treated at least 10 people on Westminster Bridge, near Britain's parliament building, after an attack police have described as a terrorist incident.
"We can confirm we have treated at least 10 patients on Westminster Bridge and have put a number of hospitals on alert as we continue to respond to this incident," said London Ambulance Service Deputy Director of Operations Pauline Cranmer in a statement.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.