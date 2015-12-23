LONDON British police said on Wednesday they had detained a man in London in an arrest "linked to extremist Islamist terrorism".

The man, 31, was arrested at a business address in south London on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of being involved in the preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, London's Metropolitan Police said.

He is being questioned by detectives while officers search a property in south London. There were no further details.

Britain is on its second highest alert level of "severe", meaning an attack by militants is considered to be highly likely.

Earlier this month official figures showed that the number of people being detained on suspicion of terrorism offences had risen sharply in the last year.

