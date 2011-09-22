LONDON Police on Thursday said they had made an eighth arrest in connection with a major counter-terrorism operation in Birmingham.

West Midlands police said a 20-year-old man was detained on suspicion of the "commission, preparation or instigation" of an act of terrorism on British soil. Detectives said he was arrested by appointment at a police station.

Earlier this week police arrested six men and a woman as part of the same "large, pre-planned, intelligence-led" operation.

The men continue to be questioned and officers have until Sunday night to charge or release them, or apply for a warrant of further detention.

The woman has been given police bail pending further enquiries.

Britain lowered its international terrorism threat level from severe to substantial -- the third highest level -- in July, a year before London hosts the Olympics.

