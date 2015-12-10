LONDON Arrests on suspicion of terror offences in Britain rose by a third in the year just ended, partly due to more women and girls being detained, official figures showed on Thursday.

There was also a rise in the number of arrests related to international terrorism and a sharp upward spike in arrests of under-18s, according to the Home Office figures.

In the year to September, 315 terrorism-related arrests were recorded, 34 percent up on the previous year, of which 39 percent resulted in charges, with another 22 percent released on bail and 37 percent released without charge.

Some 700 Britons, including several women, are estimated by the authorities to have travelled to Syria or Iraq, many to join Islamic State, and in July police said they feared a family of 12 had made the journey.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Michael Holden)