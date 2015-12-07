BURTON-ON-TRENT, England Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday described a weekend knife attack at an underground station in east London as "a hideous attack".

A 29-year-old man appeared in court on Monday after being charged by counter-terrorism officers with attempted murder after the incident in which a 56-year-old man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

(Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)