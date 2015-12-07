'You can still stop Brexit,' EU lawmakers to tell Britons
BRUSSELS European Union lawmakers want to tell Britons they can change their minds and stay in the EU after Prime Minister Theresa May triggers a two-year Brexit countdown on Wednesday.
BURTON-ON-TRENT, England Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday described a weekend knife attack at an underground station in east London as "a hideous attack".
A 29-year-old man appeared in court on Monday after being charged by counter-terrorism officers with attempted murder after the incident in which a 56-year-old man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
(Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
BRUSSELS European Union lawmakers want to tell Britons they can change their minds and stay in the EU after Prime Minister Theresa May triggers a two-year Brexit countdown on Wednesday.
LONDON After Britain leaves the European Union, immigration should rise and fall depending on the needs of the economy, Brexit Secretary David Davis said, the BBC reported.