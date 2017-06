Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with representatives of foreign companies and business associations at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Savostyanov/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool

MOSCOW Russian president Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over attacks in London in a telegram to British prime minister Theresa May on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The President of Russia expressed his confidence that the build-up of joint efforts to fight forces of terror all over the world should become the common answer on what happened," the Kremlin said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Catherine Evans)