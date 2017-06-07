SYDNEY A second Australian national was confirmed dead following the London attacks on Saturday in which seven people were killed, the Australian government said.

"We continue to work with the United Kingdom authorities who have asked that we await official confirmation of the identities of the victims, and for the families to be officially notified, before we release their names," Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said in a statement on Wednesday.

Victims have, so far, included nationals from the UK, France, Spain, and New Zealand.

