The Bank of England is seen in the City of London August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Police sealed off the area near the Bank of England on Thursday after a car was abandoned in the heart of London's financial district.

Photographs posted on social media showed a dark saloon car with one door open in the centre of Bank Junction, one of the main traffic interchanges of the City of London.

"We are dealing with a suspect vehicle at Bank Junction, all roads leading from the junction have been closed while we deal with the incident," City of London police said on Twitter.

A Reuters reporter at the scene said hundreds of people from surrounding offices had been evacuated.

The Bank of England said it had moved staff to safe areas of the bank but that all essential operations were continuing.

(Reporting Jack Stubbs and Alex Smith, Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alison Williams)