Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech to business leaders at a UK Investment Summit at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, south Wales November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON Britain will increase spending on its security services to try to prevent so-called 'lone-wolf' attacks against the country, Prime Minister David Cameron said after the release of a report into the 2013 killing of a soldier in London.

"The increasing threat we face including from these so-called self-starting terrorists means that we should now go further in strengthening our capabilities," Cameron told parliament on Tuesday.

"The Chancellor of the Exchequer will make an additional 130 million pounds available over the next two years including new funding to enhance our ability to monitor and disrupt these self-starting terrorists."

