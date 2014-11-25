UK motor insurance market will shrink by 21 percent by 2040 - BOE
LONDON The British motor insurance market will shrink by 21 percent by 2040 due to the introduction of self-driving cars, the Bank of England said in a report on Friday.
LONDON Britain will increase spending on its security services to try to prevent so-called 'lone-wolf' attacks against the country, Prime Minister David Cameron said after the release of a report into the 2013 killing of a soldier in London.
"The increasing threat we face including from these so-called self-starting terrorists means that we should now go further in strengthening our capabilities," Cameron told parliament on Tuesday.
"The Chancellor of the Exchequer will make an additional 130 million pounds available over the next two years including new funding to enhance our ability to monitor and disrupt these self-starting terrorists."
LONDON The White House has assured British Prime Minister Theresa May it would not repeat allegations that Britain's GCHQ spy agency had helped former U.S. President Barack Obama eavesdrop on Donald Trump, May's spokesman said on Friday.
LONDON Scotland could abandon a currency union with the rest of the United Kingdom if it gained independence, former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond told the Financial Times.