LONDON Canning Town train station in east London was closed on Wednesday due to a security alert outside, the city's transport authority said as security was heightened after an attack outside parliament earlier in the day.

"Canning Town: the station is now closed and trains are non-stopping. This is while we respond to a security alert outside station," Transport for London said on Twitter.

At least a dozen people were injured and four were confirmed dead after a car crashed into pedestrians on a bridge near parliament and an assailant stabbed a policeman in what police called a terrorist incident.

(Reporting by the UK bureau, Writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)