Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
LONDON Canning Town train station in east London was closed on Wednesday due to a security alert outside, the city's transport authority said as security was heightened after an attack outside parliament earlier in the day.
"Canning Town: the station is now closed and trains are non-stopping. This is while we respond to a security alert outside station," Transport for London said on Twitter.
At least a dozen people were injured and four were confirmed dead after a car crashed into pedestrians on a bridge near parliament and an assailant stabbed a policeman in what police called a terrorist incident.
(Reporting by the UK bureau, Writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.