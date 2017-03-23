LONDON The car which an attacker used to plough into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge killing two people on Wednesday had been rented from Birmingham in central England, hire firm Enterprise said on Thursday.

"We can confirm that the car used in the tragic attack in London yesterday afternoon was one of ours," said a spokesman for Enterprise Holdings, adding it had been hired from its Spring Hill branch in Birmingham.

"An employee identified the vehicle after seeing the license plate in an image online. We ran another check to verify, and immediately contacted the authorities. We are co-operating fully with the authorities and will provide any assistance that we can to the investigation."

