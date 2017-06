Floral tributes are seen near the scene of the recent attack at London Bridge and Borough Market in central London, Britain June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON British police confirmed on Wednesday that the death toll from Saturday's attack on London Bridge had risen to eight.

Earlier police, who were hunting for Frenchman Xavier Thomas, missing since the attack, said that they had found a body in the River Thames.

