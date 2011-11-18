LONDON Police charged four men from Birmingham Friday with terrorism offences linked to Pakistan.

The men were arrested Tuesday as part of a police counter-terrorism investigation in which eight others have also been charged.

West Midlands Police said in a statement the four men would appear in court in London Saturday.

They face charges of fundraising for the purposes of terrorism, travelling to Pakistan for training and travelling abroad to commit acts of terrorism.

Police named the four as Khobaib Hussain, Ishaaq Hussain and Shahid Kasam Khan, all 19 years old, and Naweed Mahmood Ali, aged 24.

Their arrests were pre-planned and not made in response to any immediate threat to public safety, police said Tuesday.

