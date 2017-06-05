Imagination Tech up for sale after battle with Apple
LONDON Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
LONDON A motorway services station outside London has reopened following a police incident, Britain's major roads authority Highways England said on Monday.
Police had earlier said on Twitter that they were dealing with an incident there, without elaborating.
LONDON European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.
Britain's competition watchdog said it had cleared Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management, paving the way for the tie-up which will create the country's biggest listed asset manager.