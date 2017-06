LONDON British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn described incidents in central London as "brutal and shocking" after reports that a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and that there were multiple stabbings in the nearby Borough Market area.

"My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services," Corbyn said on Twitter.

Britain holds a national election on Thursday. Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a security meeting on Sunday.

