Two hundred migrants rescued off Spanish coast
BARCELONA More than 200 migrants found drifting in six dinghies off Spain’s southern coast were rescued on Saturday, the maritime rescue service said.
LONDON The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said he was "totally shocked" by an incident in North London which has left several people injured after witnesses said a van rammed into worshippers leaving a mosque.
"I'm totally shocked at the incident at Finsbury Park tonight," Corbyn posted on Twitter.
"My thoughts are with those and the community affected by this awful event."
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by William James)
BARCELONA More than 200 migrants found drifting in six dinghies off Spain’s southern coast were rescued on Saturday, the maritime rescue service said.
LONDON Six emails sent by and to an Arconic Inc sales manager raise questions about why the company supplied combustible cladding to a distributor for use at Grenfell Tower, despite publicly warning such panels were a fire risk for tall buildings.
LONDON Hundreds of police officers lined the streets of London and Birmingham on Saturday to prevent far-right demonstrators from clashing with rival anti-fascism groups on a day of protest following deadly attacks in Britain.