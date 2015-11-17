Police say treating incident near parliament as terrorism-related
LONDON British police said they were treating an incident in which a policeman was stabbed inside the perimeter of Britain's parliament building as a terrorist incident. [nL5N1GZ4PF]
CHELTENHAM, England British spies are developing an offensive cyber capability to fight Islamist militants, hackers, criminals and hostile powers who threaten British interests, Chancellor George Osborne said on Tuesday.
"We need to establish deterrents in cyber space. We need to not just defend ourselves against attacks but rather to dissuade people and states from targeting us in the first place," Osborne said.
"We are building our own offensive cyber capability," he added in a speech at the GCHQ eavesdropping agency in Cheltenham, southern England.
