LONDON Police said on Thursday the cause of death of a man at the scene of a van attack on Muslim worshippers in London this week was his multiple injuries.

The vehicle ploughed into people as they left a mosque shortly after midnight on Monday, injuring 11.

Makram Ali, 51, had fallen ill at the scene just before the attack, and police initially said it was unclear whether he had been killed in the incident or had died of other causes.

But they said on Thursday the preliminary findings of a post mortem had concluded he died of multiple injuries.

"We know that he had some form of collapse because of his weak leg, a condition he suffers from, before recovering, sitting up and expressing a wish to return home only to then become a victim of this horrific incident," Ali's family said in a statement.

The father-of-six, who had come to Britain from Bangladesh at the age of 10, was a quiet man who regularly attended his mosque and enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, the statement said.

Four others injured in the attack remain in hospital with two receiving critical care, police said.

The 47-year-old suspected van driver was detained by people at the scene and named by British media as Darren Osborne. He remains in police custody and detectives have been given permission to hold him until Saturday.

Police said the rented van involved had been driven from Cardiff to London on Sunday and officers appealed for anyone who saw it to come forward.

The incident at Finsbury Park in north London was the fourth attack in Britain since March described by police as terrorist, and the third to involve a vehicle driven at pedestrians. Previous attacks were blamed on Islamist extremists.

