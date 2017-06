LONDON British politicians have suspended national campaigning for Thursday's parliamentary election after an attack in London which killed six people, ITV political editor Robert Peston said on Twitter.

"As of now, politicians to suspend national campaigning today, but local campaigning to continue," Peston tweeted.

Theresa May's Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)