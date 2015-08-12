Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
LONDON Five members of the same family, including three teenage girls, were arrested by counter-terrorism police in east London on Wednesday, Scotland Yard said.
The family - a man, 51, a woman 53, and three girls aged 16, 17 and 19 - were detained on suspicion of possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
The man was also arrested on suspicion of having false identity documents, and the family are currently being held at a central London police station.
Police said the arrests were part of a continuing investigation which had seen the youngest girl previously detained on suspicion of preparation of terrorism.
Britain is currently on its second highest alert level of "severe", meaning a militant attack is considered highly likely, mainly due to the danger the authorities say is posed by Islamic State fighters and Britons who have joined them.
(Reporting by Michael Holden)
BERLIN Two years after the Germanwings plane crash in southern France, the father of the pilot is seeking to restore his son's name, telling a German paper that Andreas Lubitz's actions were not premeditated.
LUXEMBOURG A Luxembourg judge denied on Wednesday a request from Iran to annul claims by families of victims of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on $1.6 billion of Iranian assets in Luxembourg, saying a court had to rule on the fundamentals of the case first.