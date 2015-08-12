LONDON Five members of the same family, including three teenage girls, were arrested by counter-terrorism police in east London on Wednesday, Scotland Yard said.

The family - a man, 51, a woman 53, and three girls aged 16, 17 and 19 - were detained on suspicion of possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of having false identity documents, and the family are currently being held at a central London police station.

Police said the arrests were part of a continuing investigation which had seen the youngest girl previously detained on suspicion of preparation of terrorism.

Britain is currently on its second highest alert level of "severe", meaning a militant attack is considered highly likely, mainly due to the danger the authorities say is posed by Islamic State fighters and Britons who have joined them.

(Reporting by Michael Holden)