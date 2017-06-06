May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that Britain needed to have tough conversations with those who finance terrorism and extremism, including with foreign governments and allies if necessary.
May was asked by Sky News whether she was willing to tackle foreign governments or British allies if they were found to be backing militant groups, after Britain suffered its third attack in as many months last weekend.
"Tough conversations are required over this whole issue of financing of the terrorists and the financing of extremism," she said. "We need to have tough conversations with whoever we need to have those conversations with."
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said earlier on Tuesday that Britain needed to work with other countries to cut funding for terrorism whether it is provided with the knowledge of governments or not.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon)
LONDON/BRUSSELS Prime Minister Theresa May will outline on Thursday her approach to the "hugely important issue" of reassuring EU expatriates about their futures in Britain, at a summit that is her first Brexit test since an election sapped her authority.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.