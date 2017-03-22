Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
LONDON British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he was shocked by an attack outside parliament in London on Wednesday that left at least two dead, the first such reaction from a senior government official.
"Shocked by the attack around Parliament. Thoughts with the victims of this horrific attack," Hammond said on Twitter.
An assailant stabbed a policeman and was shot by police just outside Britain's parliament building in London on Wednesday in what police described as a "terrorist incident".
(Reporting by UK bureau, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Costas Pitas)
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.