A global cyber attack on Friday infected computers at businesses, healthcare facilities and other organizations in dozens of countries, disrupting operations at some facilities.

Here is a list of some organizations affected by the attack:

* French carmaker Renault

* A Nissan plant in England

* Swedish engineering firm Sandvik

* British hospitals and medical clinics

* Russian Interior Ministry

* German train operator Deutsche Bahn * FedEx Corp

* Schools in China and the Philippines

* Telefonica SA

* Portugal Telecom

* Telefonica Argentina

* At least two Indonesian hospitals

(Compiled by Lisa Shumaker)