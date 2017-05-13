Standard Life and Aberdeen shareholders back 11 billion pound deal
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
A global cyber attack on Friday infected computers at businesses, healthcare facilities and other organizations in dozens of countries, disrupting operations at some facilities.
Here is a list of some organizations affected by the attack:
* French carmaker Renault
* A Nissan plant in England
* Swedish engineering firm Sandvik
* British hospitals and medical clinics
* Russian Interior Ministry
* German train operator Deutsche Bahn * FedEx Corp
* Schools in China and the Philippines
* Telefonica SA
* Portugal Telecom
* Telefonica Argentina
* At least two Indonesian hospitals
(Compiled by Lisa Shumaker)
PARIS A French police vehicle was hit on Monday by a car on Paris' Champs Elysees avenue and the driver was arrested, police said, adding that no officers or bystanders were injured and the situation was under control.
DOHA/PARIS The United Arab Emirates warned Qatar on Monday that sanctions imposed by several of its neighbours could last for years unless Doha accepts demands which Arab powers plan to reveal in coming days.