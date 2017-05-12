Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at a campaign event in North Tyneside, Britain May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said that British hospitals had not been deliberately targeted in a cyber attack on Friday that had encompassed a number of different countries.

"This was not targeted at the NHS, it's an international attack and a number of countries and organisations have been affected," May said.

"We're aware that a number of NHS (National Health Service) organisations have reported that they've suffered from a ransomware attack," May said. "We're not aware of any evidence that patient data has been compromised."

