LONDON British police said on Thursday four people have been charged with offences under the anti-terrorism law but they were not connected the Olympic Games that start in just over a week.

The four were arrested during a series of police raids on July 5 and 7. Police said from the start the arrests were the result of a long-running intelligence operation and were not connected to the pending Games.

Police said three men, Richard Dart, Imran Mahmood and Jahangir Alom, had been charged with travelling to Pakistan for training and preparing attacks, while one woman, Ruksana Begum, had been charged with possessing documents useful to terrorists.

The four lived in various areas of London. They will be formally charged in court on Thursday.

