LONDON British police called off a security alert at the Westminster parliament on Thursday after investigating a suspect device that was later found to pose no danger.

Traffic was briefly stopped around parliament, which is close to Prime Minister David Cameron's residence in Downing Street, after the device was found near an X-ray machine near one of the entrances.

"It has been stood down," a police spokeswoman said of the alert.

