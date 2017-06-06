Italian national Youssef Zaghba, 22, identified by Italian and British law enforcement bodies as the the third man shot dead by police officers during the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market is seen in an undated image handed out by the Metropolitan Police, June 6,... REUTERS

LONDON British police investigating Saturday's attack on London Bridge on Tuesday named the third assailant as Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Italian national of Moroccan descent who was from east London.

Police said Zaghba had not been a subject of interest to police or the domestic spy agency MI5.

Police had on Monday named the other two attackers as Khuram Butt, aged 27, and Rachid Redouane, aged 30.

Police also said they had made a fresh arrest on Tuesday, detaining a 27-year-old man in Barking, east London.

