Seven killed in Chinese kindergarten blast; 59 injured
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
LONDON Investigators are considering the possibility that the attack on the British parliament was inspired by Islamic State propaganda, a European government official told Reuters.
British investigators have some leads on the identity of the attacker who was shot but have not yet confirmed all the details, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The official said investigators are considering the possibility that the attack was inspired by Islamic State propaganda.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
LONDON Britain's annual Mansion House dinner, at which the country's finance minister and the governor of the Bank of England deliver high-profile speeches, has been cancelled on Thursday after a deadly fire at a London tower block, its organizers said.
LONDON, June 15 British retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of the growing hit to the economy from rising inflation since the Brexit vote.