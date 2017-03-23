LONDON Investigators are considering the possibility that the attack on the British parliament was inspired by Islamic State propaganda, a European government official told Reuters.

British investigators have some leads on the identity of the attacker who was shot but have not yet confirmed all the details, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official said investigators are considering the possibility that the attack was inspired by Islamic State propaganda.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)