Britain says no EU exit deal unless future relationship taken into account
LONDON Britain said on Friday that no deal could be struck on exiting the European Union unless the future relationship with the bloc was taken into account.
WASHINGTON British investigators are having to make basic checks into the background of London attacker Khalid Masood who previously crossed security officials' radar around five years ago, a European government source told Reuters on Friday.
Before he killed four people in Britain's deadliest attack since the 2005 London bombings on Wednesday, Masood was considered by intelligence officers to be a criminal who posed little serious threat.
The source said authorities had "no intelligence about how he got to this point" immediately after the attack and that he had been a "very marginal" figure when his name featured in a previous investigation.
The source, who is familiar with the current investigation into Masood, said that the British counter-terrorism investigation in which his name had previously appeared dated from about five years ago.
The source would not disclose the precise nature of that investigation and said interest in Masood dissipated rapidly.
Because they had so little information on his recent activities, investigators were now having to do very basic inquiries to build up a picture of his recent background and activities, the source said.
LONDON British police said officers guarding one of the gates to the Westminster parliament in central London had fired a stun gun at a man who reached for a knife when they approached him on Friday but it was not initially being considered a terrorist incident.
DUBLIN Arlene Foster, the head of the small Northern Irish political party in talks to support Theresa May's minority government, said on Friday she wanted a "sensible Brexit" that would work for the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.