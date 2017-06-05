DUBLIN One of three attackers shot dead during an assault that killed seven people in London on Saturday lived in Ireland for a time but did not attract the attention of law-enforcement authorities, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Monday.

An Irish identification card was found on the body of one of the three attackers, a Moroccan national in his late 20s who lived in Ireland with his British wife, state broadcaster RTE reported on Monday citing police sources. RTE said his wife has been arrested by British police.

Irish police declined to comment on the report.

In a television interview with RTE during a visit to Chicago, Kenny said that the man in question did not appear to have been on an Irish police watch list.

"There are a small number of people in Ireland who are being monitored and observed in respect of radicalisation and matters relevant to that. In this case -- these facts are being checked -- my understanding is that this individual was not a member of this small group," Kenny said in the interview.

Asked about reports that the attacker was given the right to live in Ireland because of a Scottish partner, Kenny said Ireland grants such working visas in accordance with Irish law but that it had not been confirmed that the man in question has secured a visa in this way.

The use of the EU's common travel area was "part and parcel of the phenomenon of terrorist incidents" not just in Britain but also in Sweden, Belgium, France Germany and other locations, Kenny was quoted as saying.

Ireland is hoping to maintain a common travel area between the United Kingdom and Ireland after Brexit.

At least seven people were killed when the three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed revellers in nearby bars, British police said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey)