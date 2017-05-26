People look upon the flowers, messages and tokens left in tribute to the victims of the attact on Manchester Arena, in central Manchester, Britain May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A police officer is reflected in the window of a barber's shop in Moss Side as plain clothes officers search inside in Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Messages and tokens are left in tribute to the victims of the attact on Manchester Arena, in central Manchester, Britain May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A police officer stands outside a barber's shop in Moss Side which was raided by officers in Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A police officer speaks to a man in a hardware store next door to a barber's shop in Moss Side which was raided by officers in Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Flowers, messages and tokens are left in tribute to the victims of the attact on Manchester Arena, in central Manchester, Britain May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man crouches in front of flowers, messages and tokens left in tribute to the victims of the attact on Manchester Arena, in central Manchester, Britain May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

British police arrested a man on Friday in the of suburb of Moss Side, the tenth person to be taken into custody in connection with Monday night's Manchester attack.

Eight men are in custody now after a man and a woman were released without charge, Greater Manchester police said in a tweet.

A suicide bomber killed at least 22 people in a packed concert hall in Manchester, in what British Prime Minister Theresa May called a sickening act targeting children and young people.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)