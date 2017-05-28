May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON British police said on Sunday they had arrested a 14th person in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing, and were searching a property in the south of the city.
The 25-year-old man was arrested in the southwest of Manchester "on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act", Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Twitter.
A total of 14 people have been arrested in connection with the attack, in which 22 people died. Two have been released without charge, while 12 men remain in custody for questioning.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Sterling rebounded from a two-month low on Wednesday, briefly trading back above $1.27, after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane signalled he would weigh in behind a rise in interest rates in the second half of this year.