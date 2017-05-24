May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Three men have been arrested in Manchester on Wednesday in an investigation into the suicide bomb attack which killed 22 people at a music concert in the northern English city on Monday night, police in the city said.
"Three police warrants were executed in south Manchester in connection to the ongoing investigation," a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, will spend a second night in hospital on Wednesday for treatment for an infection but remains in "good spirits", Buckingham Palace said.