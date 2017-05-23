Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
PARIS The French government has given instructions to organisers of sporting and cultural events in the country on security measures after the Manchester attack, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said.
"We have given a certain number of instructions to the organisers of sporting and cultural events to make sure our citizens are best protected everywhere," Collomb said in a televised statement.
He added that a government note would be circulated to police chiefs on this measure.
President Emmanuel Macron will speak to British Prime Minister Theresa May later on Tuesday, a source in the president's office said.
(Reporting by Sophie Louet and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Adrian Croft)
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.