Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks to U.S. President Donald Trump as they attend a ceremony at the start of the NATO summit at their new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BRUSSELS British Prime Minister Theresa May raised concerns with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday over leaks to U.S. media about the Manchester suicide bombing, a British government source said.

May raised the issue of the intelligence leaks with Trump while they were waiting for a group photograph to be taken at a NATO summit in Brussels. Television pictures showed May and Trump talking while sitting side-by-side at the event.

"She expressed the view that the intelligence sharing relationship we have with the U.S. is hugely important and valuable, but that the information that we share should be kept secure," the source said.

The source also said that Britain was prepared to increase non-combat troop deployment to the NATO mission in Afghanistan.

