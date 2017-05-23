Armed police officers stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives will suspend campaigning for a national election on June 8 after at least 19 people died in Manchester in what police believe was a terrorist attack, broadcaster Sky News reported on Tuesday.

"A Tory (Conservative) source speaking to the Press Association (news agency) said that the Prime Minister's general election campaign was being suspended," Sky News said.

Opinion polls in recent days had shown a sharp narrowing of the Conservatives' large lead over the opposition Labour Party, though May remained on track to win re-election.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)