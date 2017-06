LONDON A reported suspicious package in Manchester which British army bomb disposal experts investigated has been deemed safe, police said Thursday, adding that a cordon had been removed.

"There was a cordon in Hulme, not Trafford as previously suggested, relating to a possible suspicious package," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

"This has now been deemed safe and the cordon has been removed."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)