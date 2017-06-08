Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON British police searched a property in Manchester on Thursday in connection with a suicide bombing which killed 22 people in the northern English city last month and released another three people without charge.
A total of six men remained in police custody for questioning over the attacks at the Manchester Arena. Fifteen people have been released without charge.
The attacker Salman Abedi was radicalised in 2015 while living in Britain, his brother told Libyan counter-terrorism investigators in Tripoli.
Police were on heightened alert as millions of people voted on Thursday in Britain's parliamentary elections just days after three attackers killed eight people in London.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.